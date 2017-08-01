Latest planning applications

Have your say

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

H Ahmed: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 5 Bevor Crescent, Heckmondwike.

M Brooke: Demolition of existing dwelling and new detached dwelling at 7 West Royd Park, Mirfield.

G Ward: Detached garage at The Barn, 2 Hand Bank Lane, Mirfield.

Z Akhtar: Single storey rear extension and dormer windows to front and rear of 20 Thomas Street, Heckmondwike.

G Sher: Extensions to 39 Victoria Street, Dewsbury.

B Ali: Change of use from car park and extension to facilitate hand car wash at 66 Savile Road, Dewsbury.

C Tierney: Two storey side extension to 94 Greenside Road, Mirfield.

R Idle: Two storey rear extension to 33 Elder Close, Batley.

R Ahmer: Single storey rear extension to 13 Lees Avenue, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Gray: Single storey rear extension to 23 Meadow Close, Liversedge.

J Munshi: Single storey rear extension to 109 South Street, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

SAR Developers Ltd: Two detached dwellings following demolition of existing church at Birkenshaw Bottoms Methodist Church, Moor Lane, Birkenshaw.

A Khan: Two storey and single storey side and rear extensions to 21 Briar Close, Heckmondwike.

Mr and Mrs Smith: Single storey rear extension to 15 Barley Croft, Dewsbury.

C Jopson: Alterations to convert integral garage to living accomodation and formation of parking space at 5 Brookroyd View, Batley.

P Hepworth: Dormer to front and external alterations to 10 Co-operative Street, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Brennan: Chimney to side of 6 Highfield Court, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Makda: Two storey side and rear extensions to 12 Chapel Fold, Batley.

I Sherman: Single storey extension to rear and part adaption of existing garage at 27 Wrexhall Road, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

R Muchin: Two storey front and side extensions to 6 Church Lane, Dewsbury.