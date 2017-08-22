Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

J Chambers: Change of use from driving range to agricultural barn with extensions at Mount Pleasant Farm, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Asquith: Single storey agricultural workers dwelling on land at Bullace Trees Lane, Liversedge.

B Fox: Single storey front and two storey rear extensions to 24C Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield.

Mohammed Rafiq Properties Ltd: Change of use from hairdresser accomodation to self-contained flat, new access steps and alterations to 11 Westgate, Heckmondwike.

D Thornton: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions, raising of roof to form roofspace at 14 Shirley Avenue, Batley.

Mr and Mrs A Miller: Single storey rear extension with balcony over 145 Healds Road, Dewsbury.

Heritage Country Homes Ltd: Change of use and extension to former farm shop to form dwelling within curtilage of a Listed building at The Cottage, 61 Leeds Road, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs H Mendi: Six town houses adjacent to Woodland House, 2 Warwick Road, Batley.

M Saghir: Front and rear dormer extensions to 1 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.

M and A Northing: Single storey side and two storey front extensions to 4 Greenside Mount, Mirfield.

M Hamza: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 12 Harewood Grove, Heckmondwike.

T Grafor: Two storey rear extension to 3 Gardens Road, Dewsbury.

K Tate: Single storey extension and front dormer window to 3 Mount Crescent, Cleckheaton.

ATC Properties Ltd: Change of use from ground floor bank/first floor snooker club to shops/financial/restaurant/cafe/takeaways at 25A-37 Commercial Street, Batley.

D Sefton: Extensions to side of 11 Meadow Close, Batley.

P Wilkinson: Two storey extension to 29 Elder Close, Batley.

F Tyne: First floor extension and external alterations to 32 Kirkgate, Batley.

I Hussain: Single storey front and side extension, first floor rear extension and dormers to front and side of 1 Park House, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs A Ripley: First floor side extension with car port below and single storey rear extension to 21 Woodkirk Gardens, Dewsbury.

B Bottomley: Change of use from shop to dwelling and alterations at 50-52 Calder Road, Mirfield.

APPROVED

F Ahmad: Change of use from commercial building to dwelling at the Mount, Old Bank Road, Dewsbury.

AJ Foam Ltd: Rear extension to existing unit at A J Foam Unit B, Hlb Business Park, Batley.

St Mary’s Parish Centre: Demolition of existing porch and new porch and disabled WC at St Mary’s Parish Centre, Church Lane, Mirfield.

M Foxton: First floor rear extension to 21 Maizebrook, Dewsbury.

M Khan: Single storey side extension to 28 Garden Crescent, Dewsbury.

D Shaw: Two storey side extension to 175 Sackville Street, Dewsbury.

A B Shaikh: Single storey side and two storey rear extension to 12 Carr Side Crescent, Batley.

A Lee: Single storey rear extension, conversion of garage to living accomodation and decking to rear of 19a Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

S and A U Rehman: Two storey side and single and two storey rear extension to 26 Lee Road, Dewsbury.

WITHDRAWN

N Abdeslam: Outbuilding at 162 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.