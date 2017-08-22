Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.
RECEIVED
J Chambers: Change of use from driving range to agricultural barn with extensions at Mount Pleasant Farm, Mirfield.
Mr and Mrs Asquith: Single storey agricultural workers dwelling on land at Bullace Trees Lane, Liversedge.
B Fox: Single storey front and two storey rear extensions to 24C Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield.
Mohammed Rafiq Properties Ltd: Change of use from hairdresser accomodation to self-contained flat, new access steps and alterations to 11 Westgate, Heckmondwike.
D Thornton: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions, raising of roof to form roofspace at 14 Shirley Avenue, Batley.
Mr and Mrs A Miller: Single storey rear extension with balcony over 145 Healds Road, Dewsbury.
Heritage Country Homes Ltd: Change of use and extension to former farm shop to form dwelling within curtilage of a Listed building at The Cottage, 61 Leeds Road, Mirfield.
Mr and Mrs H Mendi: Six town houses adjacent to Woodland House, 2 Warwick Road, Batley.
M Saghir: Front and rear dormer extensions to 1 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.
M and A Northing: Single storey side and two storey front extensions to 4 Greenside Mount, Mirfield.
M Hamza: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 12 Harewood Grove, Heckmondwike.
T Grafor: Two storey rear extension to 3 Gardens Road, Dewsbury.
K Tate: Single storey extension and front dormer window to 3 Mount Crescent, Cleckheaton.
ATC Properties Ltd: Change of use from ground floor bank/first floor snooker club to shops/financial/restaurant/cafe/takeaways at 25A-37 Commercial Street, Batley.
D Sefton: Extensions to side of 11 Meadow Close, Batley.
P Wilkinson: Two storey extension to 29 Elder Close, Batley.
F Tyne: First floor extension and external alterations to 32 Kirkgate, Batley.
I Hussain: Single storey front and side extension, first floor rear extension and dormers to front and side of 1 Park House, Dewsbury.
Mr and Mrs A Ripley: First floor side extension with car port below and single storey rear extension to 21 Woodkirk Gardens, Dewsbury.
B Bottomley: Change of use from shop to dwelling and alterations at 50-52 Calder Road, Mirfield.
APPROVED
F Ahmad: Change of use from commercial building to dwelling at the Mount, Old Bank Road, Dewsbury.
AJ Foam Ltd: Rear extension to existing unit at A J Foam Unit B, Hlb Business Park, Batley.
St Mary’s Parish Centre: Demolition of existing porch and new porch and disabled WC at St Mary’s Parish Centre, Church Lane, Mirfield.
M Foxton: First floor rear extension to 21 Maizebrook, Dewsbury.
M Khan: Single storey side extension to 28 Garden Crescent, Dewsbury.
D Shaw: Two storey side extension to 175 Sackville Street, Dewsbury.
A B Shaikh: Single storey side and two storey rear extension to 12 Carr Side Crescent, Batley.
A Lee: Single storey rear extension, conversion of garage to living accomodation and decking to rear of 19a Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.
S and A U Rehman: Two storey side and single and two storey rear extension to 26 Lee Road, Dewsbury.
WITHDRAWN
N Abdeslam: Outbuilding at 162 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.
