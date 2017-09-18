Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.
RECEIVED
B Marlow: Cattery unit at Still House Farm, Upper Batley.
D Lawrie: Agricultural building at Wilson House Farm, Dewsbury.
J Wilby: Ground floor extension with basement below 33 Walker Street, Dewsbury.
N Hirst: Two storey side extension and conversion of loft space at 18 Blake Hall Drive, Mirfield.
M Copley: Single storey rear extension to 47 Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.
S Ahmed: Single storey front, side and rear extensions to 52, The Crescent, Dewsbury.
A Kolakker: Single storey rear extension to 32 Norfolk Street, Batley.
H Walker: Extension and alterations to convert two dwellings into one at 29 and 29a Ashbourne Way, Cleckheaton.
Z Sharif: Two detached dwellings with integral garages on land adjacent to 143 Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury.
Mr and Mrs Walker: Extensions and alterations to the Outpost, 18 Chapel Hill, Mirfield.
R Ayoube: Change of use from shop to snooker and games room at Dual House, Wellington Street, Batley.
E Paxman: Change of use from bank to restaurant at Yorkshire Building Society, 138 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.
S Akudi: Two storey rear extension, dormer to front and replacement garage at 11 Squirrel Hall Drive, Dewsbury.
M Squires: Two storey side extension and porch to front of 18 Lincoln Road, Dewsbury.
L Smith: First floor front extension to 8 Lark Hill, Batley.
Mr and Mrs Hollroyd: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 7 Willow Close, Cleckheaton.
A Wheatley: Detached dwelling with garage at rear of 164 Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton.
M Cheetham: Demolition of existing extension and single storey extension including raising of roof height at 23 Knowles Lane, Cleckheaton.
S Hanif: Change of use from office to clinic at 78 Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Mr and Mrs Thornton: Single storey rear extension to 4 Chadwick Hall Gardens, Mirfield.
R Khan: Single storey rear extension to 20-24 Netherfield Road, Dewsbury.
APPROVED
R Towler: Extension to balcony patio and railings at 10 Daleside, Dewsbury.
High Bank J and I School: Change of use from former caretakers dwelling to education and childcare facilities at High Bank J and I School, Eighth Avenue, Liversedge.
G Lyttle: Two storey side extension to 109 West Royd Avenue, Mirfield.
Sainsbury’s: Installation of ATM at Argos, Birstall Shopping Park, Batley.
B Ali: Change of use from car park to hand car wash at 66 Saville Road, Dewsbury.
Z Akhtar: Single storey rear extension and dormers windows to front and rear of 20 Thomas Street, Heckmondwike.
REFUSED
A I Khan: Single storey rear extension to 49 Ouzelwell Lane, Dewsbury.
