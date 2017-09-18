Search

Latest planning applications

Planning applications are submitted to Ashfield District Council.
Planning applications are submitted to Ashfield District Council.

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

B Marlow: Cattery unit at Still House Farm, Upper Batley.

D Lawrie: Agricultural building at Wilson House Farm, Dewsbury.

J Wilby: Ground floor extension with basement below 33 Walker Street, Dewsbury.

N Hirst: Two storey side extension and conversion of loft space at 18 Blake Hall Drive, Mirfield.

M Copley: Single storey rear extension to 47 Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

S Ahmed: Single storey front, side and rear extensions to 52, The Crescent, Dewsbury.

A Kolakker: Single storey rear extension to 32 Norfolk Street, Batley.

H Walker: Extension and alterations to convert two dwellings into one at 29 and 29a Ashbourne Way, Cleckheaton.

Z Sharif: Two detached dwellings with integral garages on land adjacent to 143 Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Walker: Extensions and alterations to the Outpost, 18 Chapel Hill, Mirfield.

R Ayoube: Change of use from shop to snooker and games room at Dual House, Wellington Street, Batley.

E Paxman: Change of use from bank to restaurant at Yorkshire Building Society, 138 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

S Akudi: Two storey rear extension, dormer to front and replacement garage at 11 Squirrel Hall Drive, Dewsbury.

M Squires: Two storey side extension and porch to front of 18 Lincoln Road, Dewsbury.

L Smith: First floor front extension to 8 Lark Hill, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Hollroyd: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 7 Willow Close, Cleckheaton.

A Wheatley: Detached dwelling with garage at rear of 164 Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton.

M Cheetham: Demolition of existing extension and single storey extension including raising of roof height at 23 Knowles Lane, Cleckheaton.

S Hanif: Change of use from office to clinic at 78 Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Thornton: Single storey rear extension to 4 Chadwick Hall Gardens, Mirfield.

R Khan: Single storey rear extension to 20-24 Netherfield Road, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

R Towler: Extension to balcony patio and railings at 10 Daleside, Dewsbury.

High Bank J and I School: Change of use from former caretakers dwelling to education and childcare facilities at High Bank J and I School, Eighth Avenue, Liversedge.

G Lyttle: Two storey side extension to 109 West Royd Avenue, Mirfield.

Sainsbury’s: Installation of ATM at Argos, Birstall Shopping Park, Batley.

B Ali: Change of use from car park to hand car wash at 66 Saville Road, Dewsbury.

Z Akhtar: Single storey rear extension and dormers windows to front and rear of 20 Thomas Street, Heckmondwike.

REFUSED

A I Khan: Single storey rear extension to 49 Ouzelwell Lane, Dewsbury.