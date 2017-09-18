Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

B Marlow: Cattery unit at Still House Farm, Upper Batley.

D Lawrie: Agricultural building at Wilson House Farm, Dewsbury.

J Wilby: Ground floor extension with basement below 33 Walker Street, Dewsbury.

N Hirst: Two storey side extension and conversion of loft space at 18 Blake Hall Drive, Mirfield.

M Copley: Single storey rear extension to 47 Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

S Ahmed: Single storey front, side and rear extensions to 52, The Crescent, Dewsbury.

A Kolakker: Single storey rear extension to 32 Norfolk Street, Batley.

H Walker: Extension and alterations to convert two dwellings into one at 29 and 29a Ashbourne Way, Cleckheaton.

Z Sharif: Two detached dwellings with integral garages on land adjacent to 143 Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Walker: Extensions and alterations to the Outpost, 18 Chapel Hill, Mirfield.

R Ayoube: Change of use from shop to snooker and games room at Dual House, Wellington Street, Batley.

E Paxman: Change of use from bank to restaurant at Yorkshire Building Society, 138 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

S Akudi: Two storey rear extension, dormer to front and replacement garage at 11 Squirrel Hall Drive, Dewsbury.

M Squires: Two storey side extension and porch to front of 18 Lincoln Road, Dewsbury.

L Smith: First floor front extension to 8 Lark Hill, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Hollroyd: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 7 Willow Close, Cleckheaton.

A Wheatley: Detached dwelling with garage at rear of 164 Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton.

M Cheetham: Demolition of existing extension and single storey extension including raising of roof height at 23 Knowles Lane, Cleckheaton.

S Hanif: Change of use from office to clinic at 78 Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Thornton: Single storey rear extension to 4 Chadwick Hall Gardens, Mirfield.

R Khan: Single storey rear extension to 20-24 Netherfield Road, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

R Towler: Extension to balcony patio and railings at 10 Daleside, Dewsbury.

High Bank J and I School: Change of use from former caretakers dwelling to education and childcare facilities at High Bank J and I School, Eighth Avenue, Liversedge.

G Lyttle: Two storey side extension to 109 West Royd Avenue, Mirfield.

Sainsbury’s: Installation of ATM at Argos, Birstall Shopping Park, Batley.

B Ali: Change of use from car park to hand car wash at 66 Saville Road, Dewsbury.

Z Akhtar: Single storey rear extension and dormers windows to front and rear of 20 Thomas Street, Heckmondwike.

REFUSED

A I Khan: Single storey rear extension to 49 Ouzelwell Lane, Dewsbury.