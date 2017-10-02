Latest planning applications

Search

New homes could be built in Forest Town
Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

B Marlow: Cattery unit at Still Barn Cattery, Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley.

S Ward: Single storey rear extension to 63 Bunkers Lane, Batley.

A Ali: Single storey extensions to 5 Navigation Road, Dewsbury.

S Hussain: First floor extension and alterations to roof of 42 Manor Road, Dewsbury.

M Adalat: Single storey rear extensions to 168 and 170 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

R Sutcliffe: Two storey extension to 39 Wickham Street, Cleckheaton.

Nando’s: Single storey extension and external alterations to Nandos, Bankwood Way, Birstall.

R Hussain: Rear extensions and front dormer to 6 Thornville Mount, Dewsbury.

M Younis: Extensions to 17 Millwater Avenue, Dewsbury.

M Shoaib: Demolition of existing building and new dwelling at 78 South Street, Dewsbury.

I Alli: Extensions and alterations to 2 Stocks Bank Drive, Mirfield.

A Hays: Demolition of existing garage and two storey and single storey extensions to side and rear of 7 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.

Panache Gymnastics: Change of use from bed manufacturing company to gymnastics facility at 227 Bradford Road, Batley.

S Reid: Single storey rear extension to 13 Buttershaw Lane, Liversedge.

Mr and Mrs C Lindley: Single storey rear extension to 59 Knowl Road, Mirfield.

A Laher: Two storey front and side extension, single storey rear extension and alterations to roof at 11 Hollybank Avenue, Batley.

APPROVED

R Pattison: Alterations to convert public house with accomodation above to five flats at Junction Inn, Halifax Road, Heckmondwike.

M Rennick: Two storey side extension and dormer windows to side and rear of 42 Ravens Lodge Terrace, Dewsbury.

G Sher: Extensions to 39 Victoria Street, Dewsbury.

R Pollard: Single storey rear extension to 22 Fountain Street, Liversedge.

W Ashraf: Front and rear dormers to 236 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.

Mr Shail: Single storey front and rear extensions and outbuilding to rear of Heather Bank, 900 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.

R Jan: Single storey rear extension and ramp to 51 Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury.

K Khan: Two storey rear and single storey side extensions to 67 Woodside Crescent, Batley.

Mr Terry: Two storey rear extension to 7 Strawberry Avenue, Liversedge.

REFUSED

A Faraz: Single storey rear extension to 5 Goose Hill, Heckmondwike.

WITHDRAWN

Messrs Vesely, Bottomley and Hellewell: Outline application for detached dwelling on land adjacent to 290 Oxford Road, Cleckheaton.

Imann Associates Ltd: Outline application for demolition of existing building and two storey 14-apartment block with rear car park at Platinum Garage, Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike.