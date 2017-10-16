Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

Timberland Ltd: Timber store at 487 Bradford Road, Batley.

R Hannam: Demolition of existing sun room to rear and single storey and rear extensions to 452 Oxford Road, Gomersal.

M Dews: Alterations to existing barn and porch to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 341 Crossley Lane, Mirfield.

I Hanif: Two storey side extension with first floor balcony at 9 Greenhill Court, Batley.

A Iqbal: Alterations and extensions to existing dwelling to form two storey dwelling with rooms in roof-space of 97 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

D Blackburn: Single storey side and rear extension, demolition of garage and raised patio and alterations to Fieldhead, Cleckheaton.

AEW UK: Prior notification for demolition of building at Unit 9, Centre 27 Business Park, Batley.

M Chambers: Stables with associated concrete hardstanding and parking at Mount Pleasant Farm, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Knibbs: Demolition of existing garage of detached dwelling with integral garage and associated site works on land adjacent to 93 Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.

M Mumtaz: Two storey side extension and porch to front of 55 Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury.

D Archer: Single storey rear extension to 5 Falhouse Lane, Dewsbury.

V Pudic: Single storey rear extension to 39 Landsdowne Close, Batley.

J Wainwright: Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of single storey side and rear extension to 11 Church Lane, Mirfield.

T Mehmood: Single storey rear extension to 8 Woodside Crescent, Batley.

T Khaliq: Single storey rear extension to 15 Old Mill View, Dewsbury.

Mrs Makda: Single storey side extension and dormer windows to front and rear of 4 Douglas Avenue, Batley.

N Bhatti: Single storey rear extension to 15 Sovereign’s Way, Dewsbury.

S Ahmed: Single storey rear extension to 52 The Crescent, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Y Kadri: Single and two storey rear extension and porch to front of 46 Wharf Street, Dewsbury.

J Wrigglesworth: Detached dwelling and the demolition of the existing dwelling at Meadowlands, Dewsbury.

P Heeson: Two storey rear extension to 1 The Coppice, Cleckheaton.

A Seedat: Change of use of office/digital image centre to hot food restaurant at 9 Market Place, Batley.

N Hall: Two storey side extension at 43 Pyenot Hall Lane, Cleckheaton.

T Grafor: Two storey rear extension at 3 Gardens Road, Dewsbury.

J Bailey: Cladding existing house with 100m brickwork and 100mm insulation at 17 Leyland Road, Batley.

Mr and Mrs A Ripley: First floor side extension with car port below and single storey rear extension to 21 Woodkirk Gardens, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

D Sefton: Extensions to side of 11 Meadow Close, Batley.

I Hussain: Single storey front and side extension, first floor rear extension and dormers to front and side of 1 Park House, Dewsbury.

N Hill: Single storey rear extension to 11 Acer Way, Cleckheaton.

WITHDRAWN

Mr and Mrs Asquith: Single storey agricultural workers dwelling on land at Bullace Trees Lane, Liversedge.

R Cutts: Outline application for 18 apartments at 45 Brighton Street, Heckmondwike.