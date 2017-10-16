Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.
RECEIVED
Timberland Ltd: Timber store at 487 Bradford Road, Batley.
R Hannam: Demolition of existing sun room to rear and single storey and rear extensions to 452 Oxford Road, Gomersal.
M Dews: Alterations to existing barn and porch to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 341 Crossley Lane, Mirfield.
I Hanif: Two storey side extension with first floor balcony at 9 Greenhill Court, Batley.
A Iqbal: Alterations and extensions to existing dwelling to form two storey dwelling with rooms in roof-space of 97 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.
D Blackburn: Single storey side and rear extension, demolition of garage and raised patio and alterations to Fieldhead, Cleckheaton.
AEW UK: Prior notification for demolition of building at Unit 9, Centre 27 Business Park, Batley.
M Chambers: Stables with associated concrete hardstanding and parking at Mount Pleasant Farm, Mirfield.
Mr and Mrs Knibbs: Demolition of existing garage of detached dwelling with integral garage and associated site works on land adjacent to 93 Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.
M Mumtaz: Two storey side extension and porch to front of 55 Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury.
D Archer: Single storey rear extension to 5 Falhouse Lane, Dewsbury.
V Pudic: Single storey rear extension to 39 Landsdowne Close, Batley.
J Wainwright: Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of single storey side and rear extension to 11 Church Lane, Mirfield.
T Mehmood: Single storey rear extension to 8 Woodside Crescent, Batley.
T Khaliq: Single storey rear extension to 15 Old Mill View, Dewsbury.
Mrs Makda: Single storey side extension and dormer windows to front and rear of 4 Douglas Avenue, Batley.
N Bhatti: Single storey rear extension to 15 Sovereign’s Way, Dewsbury.
S Ahmed: Single storey rear extension to 52 The Crescent, Dewsbury.
APPROVED
Y Kadri: Single and two storey rear extension and porch to front of 46 Wharf Street, Dewsbury.
J Wrigglesworth: Detached dwelling and the demolition of the existing dwelling at Meadowlands, Dewsbury.
P Heeson: Two storey rear extension to 1 The Coppice, Cleckheaton.
A Seedat: Change of use of office/digital image centre to hot food restaurant at 9 Market Place, Batley.
N Hall: Two storey side extension at 43 Pyenot Hall Lane, Cleckheaton.
T Grafor: Two storey rear extension at 3 Gardens Road, Dewsbury.
J Bailey: Cladding existing house with 100m brickwork and 100mm insulation at 17 Leyland Road, Batley.
Mr and Mrs A Ripley: First floor side extension with car port below and single storey rear extension to 21 Woodkirk Gardens, Dewsbury.
REFUSED
D Sefton: Extensions to side of 11 Meadow Close, Batley.
I Hussain: Single storey front and side extension, first floor rear extension and dormers to front and side of 1 Park House, Dewsbury.
N Hill: Single storey rear extension to 11 Acer Way, Cleckheaton.
WITHDRAWN
Mr and Mrs Asquith: Single storey agricultural workers dwelling on land at Bullace Trees Lane, Liversedge.
R Cutts: Outline application for 18 apartments at 45 Brighton Street, Heckmondwike.
