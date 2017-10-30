Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

L Clough: Fence on top of dry stone front wall and gate at 78a Westgate, Cleckheaton.

Z Nazir: Change of use of part of warehouse to frozen food outlet at 268a Bradford Road, Batley.

Hollybank Trust: Garden building at Hollybank Trust, Roe Head, Mirfield.

C Scott: Single storey rear extension to 9 Hall Drive, Liversedge.

A Mack: Change of use of first and second floor from general industry to dance studio at 24 Field Lane, Batley.

A Patel: Single storey front extensions to 3 and 5 South Street, Dewsbury.

A Foric: Single storey rear extension to 34 Moorlands Close, Dewsbury.

F Valli: Single storey rear extension to 44 Warren Street, Dewsbury.

M Martyn: First floor side extension on piers and single storey rear extension to 43 Lea Road, Batley.

Owens Developments: Five detached dwellings with connected garaging at 348a Leeds Road, Batley.

R Gupta: Change of use from office to four flats, dormer windows and new windows and doors at 68 Daisy Hill, Dewsbury.

S I Lula: Single storey rear extension to 10 Park View, Dewsbury.

A Ravat: Single storey rear extension to 24 Norfolk Street, Batley.

B Mohyuddin: Change of use from hairdressers to self contained flat and alterations at 114 Brewery Lane, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

T Rehman: First floor and two storey side and rear extensions to 129 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

S Ellahi: First floor rear extension to 19 Maythorne Avenue, Batley.

N Fisher: Detached garage at 32 Union Road, Liversedge.

M Cockerham: Single storey side extension at White Lee House Farm, Smithies Moor Lane, Batley.

M A Giyasuddin: Front and rear dormer extensions to 185 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

Armitage Developments Ltd: Four dwellings with garages and associated works on land adjacent to 55b Towngate, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs T Hirst: Conversion of two dwellings into one, single storey extension and two storey side extension at 17 Grove Street, Mirfield.

N Dawkins: Change of use of land to domestic garden at 114 Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury.

B Sacha: Single storey front and first floor rear extensions at 9 Follingworth Road, Batley.

G Hardwick: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 14a Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

B Hussain: Single storey rear extension, alterations to garage and demolition of existing conservatory at 20 Old Station Court, Heckmondwike.

M Copley: Single storey rear extension at 47 Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

E Paxman: Change of use from bank to restaurant at Yorkshire Building Society, 138 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

REFUSED

I Patel: Single storey front extension and dormer window to Uplands House, Batley.

A Ahmed: Detached garage at 2 Wayne Close, Batley.

WITHDRAWN

Mr and Mrs C Lindley: Single storey rear extension to 59 Knowl Road, Mirfield.