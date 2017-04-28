Search

Live blog: Follow all the action from Tour de Yorkshire 2017

Picture by Paul Atkinson

Picture by Paul Atkinson

5
Have your say

The third Tour de Yorkshire cycle is underway - follow all the action here.

Make sure you stay with us as we bring you regular updates of news, pictures and video from stage one. Refresh the page to get the latest content.

Crowds gather for the start of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Crowds gather for the start of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Great scenes in Bridlington this morning at the start of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Great scenes in Bridlington this morning at the start of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Pictures by Paul Atkinson

Pictures by Paul Atkinson

Picture by Paul Atkinson

Picture by Paul Atkinson