Academy scoops a national accolade

Castle Hall Academy in Mirfield has scooped a national accolade for quality.

The academy has been credited for its work in improving the wellbeing, resilience and self-esteem of pupils who are vulnerable to underachievement.

The Quality Mark Award recognises the impressive work being done by the school to improve progress in reading, writing and maths for all pupils, particularly those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

The award has been developed by leading education charity Achievement for All (AfA), which offers support programmes to schools and settings to help them improve outcomes in the lowest achieving 20 per cent.

Castle Hall Academy has been working in partnership with Achievement for All since September 2014 and has seen a marked improvement in many aspects including working with parents and carers on children’s targets as part of the AfA framework.

Sarah Coe, Assistant Principal at Castle Hall, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with such a diverse and aspirational group of young people who have benefitted from the many different activities we have undertaken.

“They have developed their leadership skills by taking assemblies and participating in a first-aid course alongside enriching their education and future opportunities.

“Our main focus is that the students fulfil their full potential.”

Achievement for All works closely with parents, carers, teachers and the individual child to secure the best outcome and attainment for their students through personalised and specific targets.

The award focuses on a variety of categories such as strategic planning, quality of teaching and learning, effective use of interventions, pupil progress and community relationships.

Garath Jackson, Regional Director at Achievement for All, said: “We are thrilled to present Castle Hall Academy with this award.

“They have shown a high quality of leadership and teamwork, and most importantly, the target groups have made more than expected progress and are closing the gap with their peers.

“Huge congratulations to everyone for all their hard work.”