Apartments plan for old Dewsbury Working Men’s Club

The former Dewsbury Textile Working Men’s Club could be turned into 10 apartments.
Kirklees Council received an application from A Wright to transform the town centre building in Oates Street.
According to a design and access statement put forward with the application, the site has been vacant for 14 years.
Public consultation on the plan runs until September 25.
To view the application, visit http://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/detail.aspx?id=2016%2f92853
