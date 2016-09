Coroner’s officers are trying to trace relatives of a man who died in Leeds.

Frank Coates died aged 68 at his home in Carden Avenue, Halton, on September 17.

Mr Coates is originally from the Dewsbury area and it is thought he may have relatives there.

Any relatives are asked to contact Coroner’s Officer Clive Firth at the Wakefield Coroners Office on 01924 292301.