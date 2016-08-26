Burglar wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for information to trace wanted man Ben France.

Ben France, aged 26, is being sought as he has been recalled to prison and he had previously been jailed for burglary.

France is currently believed to have a beard.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kirklees District Police immediately via 101 or alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

