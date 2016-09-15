Driver dragged from car by masked men in highway robbery

A driver was threatened with a knife and dragged from his car during a robbery in Dewsbury.

The incident happened at around 12.30am yesterday (Wednesday) when the victim was driving along Oxford Road in a brown Citroen C4.

He pulled up opposite some playing fields to send a message to a friend and almost immediately afterwards, three men in balaclavas approached his car.

One of the suspects smashed the front near side window with a hammer and demanded the victim’s keys.

The other suspects opened the driver’s door demanding keys, money and his phone whilst one of them was holding a four inch kitchen knife.

The victim was then dragged by his shirt from the car and pushed over. He fled the scene to safety whilst the suspects drove off in his car.

The first suspect is described as a white male, stocky build and around 5ft 6ins tall.

The second man is described as white and skinny build and the third suspect is described as white and medium build.

Detective Constable Carla Senior, of Kirklees District CID, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim and we are continuing our investigation to trace those responsible.

“If anyone has any information and either witnessed the incident or saw these three suspects before or after, please contact myself via 101 quoting reference 13160396635 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

