Good turnout for ‘Love of the Roses’ match between vicars and imams in Yorkshire

Last weekend’s Love of the Roses cricket match - played between inter-faith teams from across both sides of the Pennines - has been hailed a success.

The match saw vicars and imams come together for the match at Mirfield’s Community of the Resurrection.

Farook Yunus, project manager at the Batley and Dewsbury youth group Kumon Y’all who helped stage the event, said: “We ended up getting around three to four hundred people on the day and it ended up going really well.

“It is all about bringing people together.

“People look at each other and even though they are different, they can be friends and Kumon Y’All tries to get people to think about these differences.”

The Twenty20 match saw Yorkshire win by a slender six-run margin.