Labour opens Batley & Spen by-election selection

The Labour Party has begun the process of choosing a candidate to stand in the Batley and Spen by-election triggered by the death of MP Jo Cox.

The deadline for applications is this Friday, September 16, with interviews held before a shortlist is made.

A hustings event will take place on September 23, with the by-election expected to be held on October 20.

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and UKIP have all said they will not be fielding a candidate for the seat, but Liberty GB and English Democrats have both announced plans to stand.

It is also believed that former Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders actress Tracy Brabin, who is from Batley, could put her name forward for the seat.