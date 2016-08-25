Police patrols stepped up on estate to tackle crime

Police say they have stepped up patrols on Fieldhead Estate after reports of anti-social behaviour.

One woman who lives on the Birstall estate said she had seen wheelie bin fires, houses and cars being vandalised, sheds being broken into and stones being thrown at buildings.

The woman, who did not want to be named for fear of being targeted, said: “Things like this have been happening on and off for three years. It seems like nothing is being done.”

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing (KNH) confirmed last month it had been made aware of stones and eggs being thrown on the estate. And it said it is working with police to put a stop to the behaviour.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re very sorry that people on the estate are being troubled by this kind of unacceptable behaviour.

“We take all reports seriously and would encourage anyone who is experiencing problems to report them to us or the police so we can work together to tackle it.”

PC Louise Hurst, ward officer for Birstall said police had come together with various agencies including KNH, the Youth Offending Team and the Anti-social Behaviour Team to address the reported issues.

She said: “A number of youths have been arrested for offences including public order, criminal damage, drug offence and assault and have been issued with warning letters from the Anti-Social Behaviour Team with a view to putting in place Anti-Social Behaviour Contracts as appropriate.”

She said police patrols would be increased on the estate until October to reassure the community.