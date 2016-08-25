Reports from Kirklees Magistrates’ Court

Rizwan Ashiq, (34), of Albion Street, Dewsbury, jailed for two weeks and £115 compensation for causing £500 worth of damage to a window.
Glen Crowther, (45), of Victoria Street, Birstall, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.
Peter Ramsden, (37), of Norfolk Walk, Dewsbury, community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks with 33-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breaching a non-molestation order.
Waqas Hussain, (30), of Savile Road, Dewsbury, community order with electronically-monitored curfew for two months and £50 costs for breaking requirements of curfew.
Nasser Shah, (25), of Manor Way, Batley, 10 hours unpaid work and £50 costs for failing to comply with requirements of community order.
Ashley Smith, (24), of Crabtree Avenue, Heckmondwike, 8-week sentence suspended for 12 months, electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks and £300 compensation for assault by beating and failing to surrender to custody.
Ian Parker, (29), of Burton Road, Blacon, Cheshire, Community order with 140 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £150 compensation and £60 victim surcharge for stealing cash from a Birstall cafe and a Heckmondwike Working Men’s Club.
Lee Halstead, (40), of Flash Lane, Mirfield, £730 fine, £73 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.
Fakir Mullah, (34), of Bradford Road, Batley, Community Order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 120 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for committing fraud.
David Fisher, (40), of Parkfield Crescent, Mirfield, £550 fine, £150 costs, £55 victim surcharge and £2.20 compensation for travelling on a train without a ticket and giving false name and address.
Josh Regan, (25), of Calder House, Mirfield, £550 fine, £150 costs, £55 victim surcharge and £2.20 compensation for travelling on a train without a ticket and giving false name and address.
James Fawcett, (32), of Lincoln Avenue, Heckmondwike, Community Order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 180 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for fraud and driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.
Gillian Ralph, (48), of Charlesworth Square, Gomersal, Community order with 40 hours unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge for owning a dog which was dangerously out of control and which injured a person.
