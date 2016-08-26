Samuel’s day and night design bags big windfall

A Whitechapel Primary School pupil has won a £500 prize for his school after coming out on top in a drawing competition.

Samuel Young scooped top prize in the event organised by Tesco Cleckheaton.

Pupils at a number of schools across the area were asked to come up with a picture to show what they love about Cleckheaton and the store was overwhelmed with colourful drawings.

However it was 10-year-old Samuel’s entry who won approval from store manager Clare Findlay.

Clare praised Samuel’s effort, which used a day and night theme that showed the town hall and cars on the road.

The design has now been transferred onto thousands of limited-edition bags.

She said: “It looks fantastic on the bags and I know our customers are going to love them.

“We are really proud to be part of the local community and I love the way he has used the day and night idea just like our store which is open from morning until night.”

At a special assembly at the school, Samuel came face-to-face with his picture on the shopping bag and was delighted to have won.

He was also presented with a £25 gift card to spend in the store.

Meanwhile, headteacher Michelle Bouabida received £500 towards school funds.

She said: “We’re thrilled that Samuel was successful as I know the picture will bring a smile to customers at Tesco.”