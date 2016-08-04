Sir Patrick Stewart to return to Huddersfield university to see building named in his honour

ONE of his longest-running roles was as chancellor of the University of Huddersfield, now Mirfield-born Sir Patrick Stewart is to return to the campus to see the drama department re-named in his honour.

Sir Patrick, who is currently on tour with Sir Ian McKellen in Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, was chancellor from 2004 until 2015, when he handed the role over to the Duke of York.

On Tuesday he will unveil a plaque on the Victorian church previously known as the Milton building as it is renamed the Sir Patrick Stewart Building.

He will see three performances by groups of drama students, who will present pieces they have devised as part of their degree studies.