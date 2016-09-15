Town’s former fire station demolished to make way for new homes

New homes are being built at the site of Batley’s former fire station.

Riva Homes has demolished the building after fire fighters relocated to a new station on Carlton Road, Dewsbury, in August 2015.

The company bought the old fire station on Carlinghow Lane in May and will build 13 three and four-bedroom homes.

Riva Homes director James Bulmer said people were already registering their interest in the Old Fire Station development, which is expected to be open early next year.

He said: “At the design stage we listen to our customers and their needs, we include more storage space, utility areas for noisy appliances, open plan homes that integrate the way we live. “

Riva Homes said the new houses would include gardens, garages and parking spaces.

They are being built after the company completed its 14-home Meadow View development in White Lee, Batley.

Mr Bulmer added: “We have had many pre site launch enquiries from people who have already registered an interest in the development.

“People like this location and have kept a close eye on how the site is progressing, many people may have missed a home at Meadow View and have expressed an interest in The Old Fire Station.”

More than 40 staff moved from the former Batley and Dewsbury fire stations to the new Carlton Road complex last year.

The purpose-built facility cost West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority almost £4m to develop.

At the time, the fire service said the move followed a decline in call-outs over the past 10 years due to increased home safety checks carried out by by station staff.