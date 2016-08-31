Westival returns with chilli challenge

A Dewsbury pub is challenging punters to a chilli-eating contest at its charity music and beer festival.

Westival at the West Riding Refreshment Rooms will take place this weekend in aid of Kirklees Music School, and features a line-up of 12 local bands.

Brave diners will be invited onto the stage at 4pm on Sunday afternoon to sample some of the hottest chillis to be found, and there will also be a silent disco and performances and demonstrations by the Dewsbury-based Acorn Theatre Company and Ossett Martials.

AC/DC Powerage will headline the Friday night session (6-10.30pm) before appearances from Acoustic Skadom on Saturday and Nu Popes on Sunday. Nightschool, Hospital Food, 1919, Cardboard Cowboy, ETS, The Now Nows, Goodnight Dakota, Eric the Viaduct, Andy Taft, Limited Edition and Flaming Dragon are all on the bill. DJ Slipped Disc will play sets between the live performances.

The family-friendly programme also features face painting, market stalls, a bouncy castle, mascots, real ale and lager bars, and street food vans from Dapur Malaysia and Pavs Dhaba.

The popular event, which is now in its third year, kicks off on Friday evening and is open from 12-10.30pm on Saturday and Sunday at the pub, which is next to the railway station.

The festival is free to attend and suitable for all ages. For more information and the performance timetable, visit the Westival page on Facebook.

