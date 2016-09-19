Woman escapes threatening man in silver car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened by a man in Dewsbury.
The incident happened at the junction of Webster Hill and Temple Road on Tuesday, September 13 between 9pm and 9.40pm.
A woman was approached by a man who tried to talk to her. He blocked her way and then threatened her as she ran off.
The man is described as white, 6ft tall of a heavy build with a bald or shaved head.
He had a beard and was wearing a grey t-shirt and dark bottoms.
It’s believed he was driving a grey or silver car.
Anyone who saw the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Dewsbury CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13160404570.
