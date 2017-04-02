Low Moor railway station opens to public after long wait

A new railway station at Low Moor has opened after the project spent more than 10 years in the pipeline.

Services began at the station off New Works Road and Cleckheaton Road in Bradford close to the M62 on Saturday, and will provide a direct link to London.

Northern and Grand Central services now operate through the site, with hourly services between Halifax and Bradford.

The station has a foot bridge, passenger lifts, parking for more than 120 vehicles, modern waiting shelters, lighting, seats, CCTV, displays and a public address system.

It has been developed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Network Rail, Northern Rail and Bradford Council.