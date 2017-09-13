Man arrested in Heckmondwike as police probe firearms offence

Police made an arrest after swooping on a residential street in Heckmondwike as part of a firearms investigation.

Officers moved in on an address on Hill Top Estate, off High Street on the edge of the town centre, at about 5.45pm yesterday.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the operation was part of an ongoing inquiry into a “firearms offence”.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He has since been released pending further inquiries.