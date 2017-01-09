Man suffers facial injuries in ‘vicious assault’

A man was left with injuries to his face following a vicious assault in Batley.

The attack took place at around 4am on December 27 last year on Bradford Road near to LaLa’s restaurant.

The 21-year-old victim was punched in the face and fell to the floor. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District Police, via 101 quoting reference 13160754377 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.