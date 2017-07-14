Marathon Mirfield man poised for charity 30-mile run this weekend

A Mirfield fundraiser is taking on an unenviable challenge this summer in the hope of raising vital funds for a local hospice.

A Mirfield fundraiser is taking on an unenviable challenge this summer in the hope of raising vital funds for a local hospice.

Andy Wright has set himself the toughest of challenges as he prepares to take on the hills of Huddersfield in his quest to run 30 miles in a single day in aid of Kirkwood Hospice.

Andy, aged 50, takes on the mammoth task on Saturday (July 15). He is welcoming people to join him for part of the tour if they wish to keep him company.

Andy will be making flying visits to 12 of the hospice’s stores which are dotted around the region before reaching the finish line at the hospice in Dalton.

Andy said: “The hospice is celebrating 30 years this year and have been asking people to organise parties and so I figured that a really good twist on that would be to run 30 miles in a single day."

Andy, a librarian by day, admits it will be a huge challenge to overcome.

The winding route will see him climb 2,833ft as he loops his way from Kirkwood’s Byram Street shop in Huddersfield town centre to the Hospice, stopping in at Marsh, Lindley, Milnsbridge, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Meltham, Holmfirth, Honley, Kirkburton, Almondbury and Waterloo along the way.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough undertaking," he said.

"If I had looked at the route well enough in advance, I think I might have picked to run in North Kirklees.

"I am more familiar with that area and it’s not flat, but it’s a lot flatter than the route I have chosen.”

Andy has been supporting Kirkwood for a number of years and recently held a birthday party to raise funds for them.

He added: "Kirkwood Hospice is the most amazing charity.

"Eighty per cent of the money they get comes from people like volunteers and people that are fundraising.

"I just want to do my bit."

To donate to his campaign, visit www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/andy.