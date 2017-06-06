Met Office issues weather warning for Yorkshire and the Humber

A weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire and the Humber as forecasters predict strong winds today.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind, meaning severe weather is possible.

Similar warnings have been issued for much of England and Wales from 10am until 10pm.

The Chief Forecaster's assessment reads: "The strongest winds will affect Wales, western and southern England initially before extending across the Midlands towards Lincolnshire and East Anglia this afternoon. Winds then moderating from the southwest this evening."

An earlier yellow warning for rain in Yorkshire and the Humber remains in place until 11.30am.