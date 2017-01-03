New members welcomed as probus clubs merge

Two probus clubs have merged after membership numbers have dwindled over the last few years.

The Batley and Dewsbury groups have joined forces after decades – and are welcoming any former members of the recently folded Cleckheaton Probus too.

The Batley club, which holds its meetings in the town’s Old People’s Centre, is the longest running of the two, being formed in 1976. Dewsbury Probus Club started in 1982, with its meetings taking place in Hanging Heaton Church Hall.

Presidents David Garforth and Barry Howard sat down to hatch the merger.

The first meeting of the new group will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at the Batley Old People’s Centre in Commercial Street, which will be the home of the club.

The Batley Audio and Visual Club will give a presentation. People are able to invite guests to the event, which opens at 10am for a 10.30am start.