New seating first part of makeover for Dewsbury station

Brand new bench seating has been installed for customers who pass through Dewsbury rail station.

More than £20,000 has been invested in 14 new benches which have replaced the old seating on the station’s platforms.

The addition of new, comfortable benches forms part of TransPennine Express’s (TPE) plan to further enhance the customer experience of visiting train stations.

TPE is investing £18million in its stations and customers at Dewsbury can look forward to further changes which will include improved information screens, faster free Wi-Fi, a conversion to environmentally friendly LED lighting and brand new ticket gates.

Graham Meiklejohn, Regional Development Manager for TPE said: ”Our stations are the gateways to travel in the North and it’s important that we keep on improving and enhancing these.

“I hope that customers in West Yorkshire are pleased with the new seating which provides a comfortable place to sit and wait for their train.”

Councillor Eric Firth, Deputy Chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said: “We are committed to improving journeys for people across West Yorkshire and Leeds City Region and welcome this investment from TransPennine, by providing passengers with extra comfort while they use Dewsbury station, these new benches are helping to achieve that aim.”