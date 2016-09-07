North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

Plan your weekend with our guide to the best live music, theatre and events.

FRIDAY

Music

Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: Dirty Vinyl classic Rock and Pop live from 9.15pm till late, free entry.

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Community

Howlands, School Street, Dewsbury: individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 01924 463693.

Events

Circus Site, Heckmondwike: Big Kid Circus. 5pm and 7.30pm. Box office open daily between 10am and 8pm.

Wards Hill Car Park, Batley: Batley Fun Fair. Open 6-9pm. Free admission.

Reman House, South Street, Dewsbury: Little Acorns Productions present ‘Thick as Thieves’. A two man comedy, not to be missed. Performance is 7.30-9.30pm.Tickets are £8. To buy, call the Box Office on 01924 452 277.

Leeds Town Hall, The Hearow: Leeds International Beer Festival. Along with hundreds of beers and ciders the festival also includes a street food market, live music across two stages and all sorts of lovely beer related things.

Museums

Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds: Blossoms And Blades.. An exhibition of textile work based on the Royal Armouries’ collection of Samurai armour, created by TAG (Textile Art Group). Members developed their ideas into textile pieces, using a range of materials and techniques.

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Crime and Punishment.

SATURDAY

Music

Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: DJ Jon’s Karaoke Disco show from 8pm till late.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Tony Wayne: class vocalist 8.30pm.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Graham Stevens (Beautiful South,Paul Heaton and Popular Covers).

Batley Irish Nash: Paul Harper, Star Male Vocal & Comedian. Start 8.45pm.

Museums

Batley Art Gallery, Market Place, Batley: Bowman Retrospective opens, until October 29.

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Crime and Punishment.

events

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Higgledy Piggledy Pie. Family event for children aged three to eight-years-old. Syngenta Cellar, 11am and 2pm. Tickets £7.

Comedy

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: All Stars of Comedy, International Comedy Special. Fresh from their January sell out, the hugely successful international comedy clash is back with an almighty bang. Headlining will be star of Russell Simmon’s Def Comedy Jam and P Diddy’s number one bad boy of comedy, Will-E, in his first UK one man show. Main Stage: 7.45pm, tickets £17.50.

HiFi Club, Leeds: The Comedy Sessions.

Community

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, aimed at children aged 5-12, free, 11am-1pm.

Mowat Court, Liversedge: Fish and chips.

SUNDAY

Music

Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: The very talented Mr Simon Walker live from 2pm till 4pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Nikki Rogers, Knockout female Vocalist at 1.30pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Rob Stevens karaoke, 5pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Steve Bayer, star Male Vocal.

The Central Club, Batley: Live Jazz with The Reg Hargreaves Trio and guest singer, noon-4pm.

Howard Asseembly Room, Leeds: Souad Massi, 7.45pm. For this rare UK concert, the most successful female singer-songerwriter in the Arabic-speaking world is joined by legendary percussionist, fellow Algerian Rabah Khalfa. Performing songs from her back catalogue and her latest album El-Mutakallimûn.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo, 2-5pm.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Bingo, 9pm.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Our Cousin Florence.

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Crime and Punishment.

Red House Museum, Gomersal: Gomersal and the Great War.

Events

Oakwell Hall:Heritage Open Weekend. Enjoy free entry as part of the national weekend. Sunday will see feature traditional craft activities with the Friends of Oakwell Hall. 12-5pm.

Bagshaw Museum, Wilton Park, Batley: Kirklees Model Boat Club Navy Day. Display of model warships and military vessels both on the water and static displays. No admission charge. 10am-4pm. Free car parking. new toilets in the café.

