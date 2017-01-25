North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

Plan your weekend with our guide to the best live music, theatre and events.

FRIDAY

Music

The Taproom, Batley: Rum Doodle - top Irish and more - 7.30 pm, free entry.

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Theatre

The Artspace, Lower Peel St., Dewsbury: Vertical Hour by David Hare. For bookings, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup or call 03336663366. Start time is 7.30pm.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Community

Howlands, School Street, Dewsbury: individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 01924 463693.

Events

Batley Town Hall: Robin Hood & The Babes - A Panto! A pantomime. Great family fun and entertainment for all. Talented young people from Applause Theatre School take part in their annual performance. 7pm start time.

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds: Martha Wainwright 7.30pm. Martha sings song from Edith Piaf to unforgettable covers such as Leonard Cohens “Tower of Song” and “I’ll Be Seeing You”. Plus material from her latest solo endeavor “Come Home To Martha”.

SATURDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Alan Turner. Great Male Vocalist from The X Factor, 8.45pm.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Rebecca Roberts- guitar keyboard vocalist 8.30pm start time.

Cellar Bar, Batley: Phoenix Rising, Great rock covers band from 9pm.

The Taproom, Batley: Tin Box - rock solid tunes - 8.30 pm, free entry.

The Venue, Birstall: Tamla Motown Night playing the best in Tamla Motown, club soul, youth club tunes together with Ska and Reggae. Admission £3 otd. Resident DJ Tony Patchett together with Dean Butterfield.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Variety Show (Four acts Darren Mac (magician) Jade Helliwell (vocalist) plus comedian and mime artist)Tickets £5.

Theatre

The Artspace, Lower Peel St., Dewsbury: Vertical Hour by David Hare. For bookings, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup or call 03336663366. Start time is 7.30pm.

Events

Batley Town Hall: Robin Hood & The Babes - A Panto! 7pm start time.

Community

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, aimed at children aged 5-12, free, 11am-1pm.

St Mary’s Community Centre, Mirfield: Café Tea /Coffee Cakes and sandwiches 9am till 2pm.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

SUNDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Andy Lee Marsh. Star Guitar Vocalist.

Batley Irish Nash: Rob Stevens’ Karaoke.

Batley Irish Nash: O’Brien Hesson - Excellent male vocal.

The Taproom, Batley: Keystone Acoustic - chilled grown up stuff - 4.30 pm, free entry.

Events

Sevem Jazz, Chapel Allerton, Leeds: Leeds University Union Big Band 1.30-4pm. 22-piece orchestra that plays a wide variety of dance band /big band repertoire including swing, funk and jazz. Expect songs from Count Basie to arrangements of pop tunes.

Bagshaw Museum, Wilton Park, Batley: Victorian Art Lectures: The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood. Continuing his successful series of winter lectures, art historian, Simon Poe, will deliver this years lectures on the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood. Founded in 1848 - the ‘Year of Revolutions’ - by three young students, Dante Gabriel Rossetti, William Holman Hunt and John Everett Millais, it transformed British art. Simultaneously innovative and nostalgic, the Pre-Raphaelite Movement had deep roots going way back before 1848 and lasted well into the twentieth century. In the course of three lectures we will not only look at much- loved paintings such as, Millais’ Ophelia (1851-2) but explore everything from interior décor to dress reform. 2-3.30pm.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo 2-5pm.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Bingo 9pm.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.