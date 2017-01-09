Parking boost for rail commuters at busy West Yorkshire stations

Seven commuter railway stations in West Yorkshire will get extra parking spaces as part of a major transport scheme.

More than £5million has been earmarked by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to provide 84 new spaces at Shipley Station and 70 at Steeton and Silsden.

The improvements are aimed at passengers commuting into Bradford and will be funded by cash from the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund.

A further scheme to expand parking at stations including Hebden Bridge, Mirfield, Mytholmroyd, Normanton and Fitzwilliam, near Wakefield, was also given the go-ahead.

Committee members agreed to progress the proposals and send them to the next stage, when detailed timescales can be considered.

Committee chair and Bradford Council leader Coun Susan Hinchliffe said:

“We welcome these extra car parking spaces for commuters in Bradford district. Both car parks are very well used and often full from early in the morning.

“Economic development is dependent upon an efficient and integrated transport system and this is a step in that direction.

“It is great to see our partners in the WYCA backing transport improvements in Bradford as well as the rest of the region.”