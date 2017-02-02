Petition launched to save youth playground

Campaigners are calling on Kirklees Council to continue to fund and provide a playground for youths.

The Crow Nest Adventure Playground, in Dewsbury, is currently run by the council’s Integrated Youth Support Service and delivers fun and challenging activity sessions to youngsters aged eight to 12 as well as providing them with a safe place to play.

But under a cost-cutting reshuffle of services for children, young people and families, agreed by the council at a meeting last month, the authority’s youth workers will no longer deliver activities open to all youngster, anywhere in the district.

The council said resources would instead be focused on young people and families experiencing issues and problems, and most in need of help.

Sam Heaton, whose children Lewis and Daisy regularly attend sessions at the Adventure Playground has set up a petition asking the council to continue funding the playground building, the site and a small team of professionally trained and experienced youth support staff.

It has so far gained more than 70 signatures from concerned parents.

She said: “The Adventure Playground is a fantastic local resource. The enclosed nature of the site and the high visibility of known caring staff and volunteers make it a safe haven for local children and young people to play, meet with friends or take part in any number of activities and increase their independence.”