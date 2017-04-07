Plans for town’s old fire station

A former fire station could be turned into flats and a home improvement outlet.

A planning application has been lodged to convert the old Dewsbury fire station site into a carpet sales warehouse, retail units and apartments.

Carpet firm G-tuft would move into the Huddersfield Road site if the application, which would see most of the disused fire station demolished, is successful.

Other retailers selling products including tiling, hardwood flooring, furniture and bathrooms could occupy parts of the site, which dates back to the 1960s.

The upper two floors of an existing three-storey building at the site would become four flats. Plans have been drawn up by Dewsbury-based Martin Walsh Architectural on behalf of the applicant WSG Property Ltd.

A planning statement by the design firm said: “All the buildings, with the exception of the three storey administration building, will be demolished.

“The demolition of the training tower will remove what is an unattractive feature of the area and will also be of benefit to the surrounding dwellings, allowing additional natural light into their properties.”

The company has filed a planning application with Kirklees Council for part demolition, four warehouse units and four flats.

Dewsbury and Batley fire stations both closed in 2015. A merged station on Carlton Road now serves both towns.