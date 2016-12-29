Plans to create 1,800 new burial plots

An extra 1,800 burial plots could be created in Batley and Liversedge to deal with a district-wide demand for spaces.

Kirklees Council’s planning sub-committee for the Heavy Woollen Area gave the go-ahead for two cemetery expansion schemes at a meeting earlier this month.

Green belt land at Clough Lane, adjacent to the current Liversedge Cemetery (pictured above), could be used for natural burials, which incorporate plots with tree, shrub and bulb planting.

Around 1,000 new plots would be created, helping to meet demand for the next 20 years. The new site would be associated with the existing cemetery.