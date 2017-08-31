Police helicopter joins overnight search for missing Gomersal man with dementia

The police helicopter was drafted in to help officers searching for a 'very vulnerable' missing man who suffers from dementia.

Gordon Bentley, 77, was reported missing from an address in Gomersal at about 8.35pm yesterday.

Police continued their search for him throughout the night, but said this morning that he was yet to be found.

Chief Inspector Jon Dunkerley, of Kirklees District Police, said: “A number of searches and enquiries are ongoing in the Gomersal area today to find Mr Bentley who is very vulnerable.

“Both the police and his family are very concerned for his welfare and I would ask anyone who may have seen him or who has any information about his whereabouts to contact us."

Mr Bentley, who is originally from Roberttown, is described as white, 6ft and bald, with markings to his face from shaving.

He was wearing a blue top and blue trousers when last seen.

Information can be passed on to Kirklees Police by calling 101 and quoting log 1798 of August 30.