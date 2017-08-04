Pram push aims to save annual Christmas event

A sponsored pram push is set to take place in Mirfield this weekend looking to raise funds for the town’s arson-hit fire station.

On June 24 this year, Mirfield Fire Station suffered an arson attack which caused over £30,000 worth of damage.

Among the contents ruined was life-saving equipment as well as the props used for the annual Santa’s Grotto event.

Mirfield Fire Station has historically organised and hosted the event every year over the Christmas period and in the process has brought cheer and joy to local children whilst also raising money for charity.

Following the attack on the building, a group of residents banded together in a bid to ensure this year’s event gets the go-ahead.

They have organised a pram push for this Saturday (August 5).

The half-a-mile pram push is open to everyone, young and old, with or without children and will set off from Knowl Park play area at 10.30am.

The route will then proceed onto Doctor Lane, through Ings Grove Park and finish back at the Fire Station.

Clare Johnson, one of the people behind organising the event, said: “This is a great opportunity to have a bit of fun, spread some joy and show appreciation and support for the hours and effort that the local fire officers have previously provided for the town.

“I really hope, even with the little difference we make, that the Santa’s Grotto will continue within Mirfield.

“Hopefully the event can continue to spread the seasonal magic to many future generations of children.”

To find out more about the event, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/care-johnson or bit.ly/2vYA659.