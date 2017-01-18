Price of Apple apps set to rise by 25%

First Marmite, then Jamie’s Italian and now Apple users are set to feel the financial consequence of Brexit as apps are set to rise by 25 per cent.

The upcoming changes to the App Store will see the prices of apps and in-app purchases rise as a result of a weakened pound.

According to Apple news site, 9to5Mac, a tier 2 priced app which would have cost £1.49 will now cost £1.99.

It’s bad news for gamers who want to unlock the full version of Super Mario Run too as users will now have to pay £9.99, up £2.00 on the previous £7.99 cost.

It’s not just Brits being hit by higher prices though, Apple users in India and Turkey will also be affected because of changes to exchange rates and taxation policy.

The value of the pound fell dramatically after the Leave vote in June and Apple has since raised the prices of iPhones, iPads, Macs, MacBooks and now apps are the next piece of technology to be hit by Brexit.

Apple aren’t the only tech giants to be upping prices post-Brexit vote. Tesla are reportedly set to increase prices in the UK by 5 per cent this year and Microsoft are allegedly set to raise prices by 22 per cent because the weak currency.

A spokesperson for Apple said, “Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time.”

Apple added that the changes will come into effect over the next few days.