Project remembering the fallen needs your help

A project which remembers the men who lost their lives in the First World War is seeking help from the local community.

Project BUGLE is a project that documents the deaths of soldiers from Batley and Birstall 100 years on.

As part of the project, members are researching the Batley Co-operative Society Roll of Honour, a way which the business remembered its employees that had fallen in the war.

Stephen Walker, a researcher for Project BUGLE, said: “Project BUGLE is researching the background of the eleven soldiers who died and is looking to make contact with anyone who can provide information, photographs or artefacts to enrich their stories.

“A relative of Charles Whittaker, one of the fallen soldiers, has prepared an impressive display of artefacts. It consists of photographs of Charles in uniform and with his family, the letter which informed his family of his death, his medals and regimental badges and the memorial death plaque received by his family after the war. Project BUGLE would like to report on each soldier to the same detail and quality as for Charles.”

The eleven men who died are:

William Fletcher, 33 – son of Thomas and Annie Amelia Fletcher from Dewsbury. Died of wounds in 1916.

James Arthur Waldy, 38 – son of William and Martha Waldy of Batley – husband of Agnes Louisa Waldy (Battye). Died following an operation in 1917.

Ernest Carter Holmes, 27 – son of John and Harriet Holmes of Mirfield. Killed in action in 1917.

Arthur Redfearn, 32 – son of Sam and Susan Redfearn of Carlinghow – husband of Ellen Jane Redfearn (Bird). Died of wounds sustained in Belgium in 1917.

George Clifford Greenwood, 31 – son of John George Greenwood and Lettitia Greenwood – husband of Annie Fox Greenwood. Died of heatstroke at Basra Mesopotamia in 1917.

Fred Charlesworth, 32 – son of George Henry and Emmeline Charlesworth – husband of Ethel Charlesworth (Darnbrook). Killed in action in 1917.

Leonard Smith, 29 – husband of Minerva Smith (Middlebrook). Killed in action in 1918.

Alfred Helliwell, 27 – son of Sam and Rachel Helliwell. Died during flying training in 1918.

Charles Whitaker, 19 – son of James and Ada Whitaker. Killed in action in 1918.

Wilfred Ernest Earnshaw, 34 – son of Ellen Earnshaw. Died of wounds in 1918.

Herbert Sutcliffe, 32 – son of John William and Rhoda Sutcliffe – husband of Gertrude Sutcliffe (Oldroyd). Killed by shellfire in 1918.

Anyone who has information on these men can contact the project by emailing info@ ProjectBUGLE.org.uk.