Quidditch team to hold try-outs in Leeds

It's a sport played by wizards - but Muggles can try their hand at Quidditch in Leeds.

A brand-new league based on the game, which features in the Harry Potter books, is recruiting players in the city.

A franchise known as the Yorkshire Roses will compete against other teams from across the UK as part of the Quidditch Premier League.

Quidditch is the main sport played at Hogwarts School by pupils including Harry, who is a Seeker for his house, Gryffindor.

Trials will be held at Woodhouse Moor on Sunday February 5 from 2-4pm. No experience is necessary.

The sport is one of the fastest-growing in the UK, and is played in mixed teams with players running around on broomsticks.

Eight teams will play in the league's first season. Quidditch now has 20,000 international players from 25 countries, and it has been named as the world's most inclusive sport for its gender balance.

Squads of 21 will enter, with seven players allowed on the pitch at once. Yorkshire Roses will be managed by Peggy Cook, from Sheffield.

Other regions represented are London, the south-west. the south-east, East Anglia, the north, and the East and West Midlands.

League director Jack Lennard said:

"The Quidditch Premier League is such an exciting opportunity. It’s an opportunity for the sport to grow and gain prestige on a greater level nationally and internationally than ever before. It’s an opportunity for players to compete at the highest level. And, most importantly, it’s an opportunity for more people in more places to find out about this incredible sport. I can’t wait to see where the QPL can take the sport in the UK."

QUIDDITCH: THE RULES

Players can be one of four positions:

· Keepers - Guard the hoops from opposing chasers and become a fourth chaser on offence.

· Chasers - Throw the quaffle through the opposite team's hoops to score goals worth 10 points.

· Beaters - Throw bludgers at the opposing team to 'knock them out' and make them return to hoops.

· Seekers - Catch the snitch (worth 30 points) to end the game.

A team of seven will have one Keeper, three Chasers, two Beaters and one Seeker. A game of Quidditch involves three types of balls:

· The Quaffle - a semi-deflated volleyball thrown through the hoops by chasers and keepers.

· Bludgers - dodgeballs thrown at other players by beaters. There are three bludgers on the pitch.

· The Snitch - a sock with a tennis ball in it, attached to the snitch runner's shorts. When caught by either team's seeker, the game ends