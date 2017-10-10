Rail station’s cycle hubs get a makeover

The cycle hubs at Dewsbury rail station have benefitted from an upgrade.

The new facilities, which are affectionately known as ‘Bike Sheds’ have been jointly funded by TransPennine Express and West Yorkshire Combined Authority as part of a £168,000 investment to encourage cyclists to park and then ride.

Free to use, the hubs are fully covered, ensuring users and their bikes are protected from the elements.

Up to 60 bikes can be stored at Dewsbury station and there is 24-hour CCTV in operation as well as a universal repair stand.

Charlie French, Transport Integration Manager for TPE, said: “These modern Cycle Hubs give people the opportunity to store their bikes at the station in a secure environment protected from the elements, before using the train to continue the next part of their journey.”

Councillor Eric Firth, Deputy Chair for WYCAT Committee, said: “Cycling is a healthy, cheap, sustainable and environmentally friendly form of transport not only for leisure but also for travelling to and from work.

“And being able to cycle to the station and leave your bike in a secure Bike Shed is really convenient.

“These new facilities mean that people travelling to Dewsbury rail station can use a bike for at least part of their commute.”

The upgrade is the latest to Dewsbury station, with ticket barriers set to be installed by the end of this year.