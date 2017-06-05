Repair work to historic church almost at an end

Long-term work aimed at repairing a historic Dewsbury Moor church is nearing completion.

St John’s Church has had scaffolding up for the past seven months.

The work was to repair the dangerous state of the church’s ceiling, roof and guttering.

The cost of the work - over £120,000 - has been largely met by a Heritage Lottery grant.

Now, to celebrate the completion, the church is holding a number of thanksgiving events this weekend.

On Saturday, June 10 there will be a range of musical events at the Boothroyd Lane church from 11am-3pm.

The day will include choir singing, hand-bell ringing, an organ recital and four saxophonists will also be taking part.

There will also be church tours taking place and members are taking the opportunity to launch the new St John’s Information leaflet.

The leaflet will provide the history of the church, show pictures of the stained-glass windows and something about the benefactors who provided them.

On Sunday at 10.30am there will be a team parish service of Holy Communion to give thanks for the work completed.

Restoration work started last October.

However, worship in the church has continued thanks to the builders who have cleared up at the end of every week.