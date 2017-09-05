Richard returns to Batley roots for new songbook

A Batley-born musician has returned to his roots for a new songbook.

Richard Townend has released ‘Tales of a Batley Boy’ and revisited his birthplace to put together the picture book.

The 55-year-old, who now lives in Essex, said: “I’ve not been back to Batley much since moving away.

“But I came back to film the video and the town has changed a lot but it has still got its character.

“I am Batley born and bred and we lived in various places, finally at Upper Batley Lane.

“I attended Batley Grammar School until 13 and then moved away to Filey before ending up down South, where I’ve been ever since.”

This is the ninth album Richard has released, both as a soloist and with the band The Mighty Bosscats.

He hopes local folk will be interested, given its Kirklees connections.

He added: “I posted a video on a Batley Old and New Facebook group and got some lovely feedback.”

To purchase the book in paperback or on e-book, visit richardtownend.com.