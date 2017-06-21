Severe weather warning: Can Calderdale expect thunderstorms later today?

The heatwave is set to come to an end today with the warm air creating dramatic thunderstorms.

Temperatures will jump up again from yesterday to around 26C before lightning, hail and torrential rain signal an end to the hot spell.

The isolated thunderstorms are expected to arrive this afternoon and the Met Office is warning that they could ‘turn severe with a risk of large hail, gusty winds and lightning’.

The storms could last into this evening before clearing by noon tomorrow, leaving things feeling much fresher as temperatures drop to around 20C.

The full Met Office weather forecast for Yorkshire:

Today:

Largely bright or sunny for most, and turning very warm again. From late afternoon, isolated thunderstorms may develop and these could potentially turn severe with a risk of large hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Maximum temperature 26C.

Tonight:

Risk of further thunderstorms overnight, perhaps severe. This risk should become more confined to the east later as fresher conditions gradually spread into the west. Minimum temperature 16C.

Thursday:

Any residual thundery showers at first should soon clear away east, although the risk continues until around midday. Thereafter, turning dry and brighter with a fresher westerly breeze. Maximum temperature 21C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday, breezy and often rather cloudy with showery rain, especially across the hills. Saturday and Sunday, still breezy with a mix of sunny intervals and scattered showers. Feeling noticeably cooler.