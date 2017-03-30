Batley Amateur Thespian Society (BATS) is putting on a ‘Sing to the Swing’ production with The Musica Mirfield Swing Band.

The Musica Mirfield Swing Band is part of Musica Kirklees and is directed by Nick Dolling, the musical director for BATS.

Sing to the Swing will be the first collaboration between the two organisations.

A spokesman from the event said: “Come along and listen to favourites of the big swing band era – Mac the Knife, Chattanoogo Choo Choo, Reet Petite, Jump Jive and Wail to name but a few.

“Tickets, £10, include supper but must be booked prior to concert.”

The ticket hotline is 07792 634360.