Skateboard star inspires Batley pupils

Students at Upper Batley High School were given a special visit by a sporting star recently.

British and European skateboarding champion Neil Danns visited the school twice as part of the Sky Sports Living for Sport programme.

Neil spent a day working with year seven pupils, sharing his story of how he became one of the best skateboarders in the world and also led workshops to develop team-building and confidence.

Neil’s second visit saw him bring a car full of brand new skating equipment to lead a skateboarding taster session.

The learners were taught a range of tricks to practice and perform and also got to take part in a range of fun games.

A school spokesperson said: “Neil also delivered assemblies to all year 10 and 11 learners to share his story. He inspired students to seize every opportunity as one of those might be a life-changing experience.”