Storm Aileen latest: Wednesday morning

Disruption is easing after Storm Aileen struck Yorkshire overnight.

High winds are expected to die down at around 10am today after a night of strong gusts and heavy rain.

There are some minor road closures due to fallen trees across Yorkshire.

Both the Humber and Ouse bridges have now re-opened to traffic this morning after earlier closures.

Motorists have been warned to watch out for debris in the road during the storm's aftermath.