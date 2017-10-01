Ten fire engines called to blaze at former West Yorkshire hospital

FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a blaze at a former hospital in Batley tonight.

Crews were called to a blaze at the derelict buildings at Carlinghow Hill in Batley just after 4pm today. (Sun Oct 1)

Photo by West Yorkshire Fire Service

Ten fire engines from stations across West Yorkshire were at the scene at the height of the blaze and three pumps remain at the scene along with an aerial appliance.

Fire crews will be at the scene throughout the night.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Photo by West Yorkshire Fire Service