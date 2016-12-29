The charity football match that lasted a whopping 19 hours

A marathon football game was played by a group of Spen lads to raise cash for a charity which gives homeless army veterans a place to live.

Former forces mechanical engineer Joshua Jackson and pals competed for 19 hours in aid of Once We Were Soldiers at Mirfield Free Grammar.

The group of 12, mainly from the Cleckheaton area, have so far raised around £1,500 for the charity in online donations and sponsorship.

“It was hard work but all the lads enjoyed it,” said Mr Jackson, 22, of Hightown.

“I’ve just come out of the forces in May. I really enjoyed my time but I came to terms with the fact that I wanted to have my own life.

“I was lucky. I’ve got friends that can’t come out the army because they’ve got nowhere to go.

“Why not give them another chance? They’ve put their lives on the line.

“It’s a massive problem but I don’t think it’s recognised.”

He gives the example that every two in 10 homeless people in London are apparently ex-forces.

Mr Jackson, of Laverhills, was in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers for just short of five years.

During that time he worked overseas in Canada and Germany.

One of the other lads who played during the match, Sam Glennon, has also come out of the forces.

The six-a-side game at Mr Jackson’s former school was originally intended to be a 24-hour match, but because of so many injuries they had to stop after 19 hours with just six players left.

For more information, visit www.justgiving.com and search for ‘24 hour 5/6 aside football page’.