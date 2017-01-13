Tracy aims to be top school chef

A Dewsbury dinner lady is hoping her culinary skills can land her a top award.

Tracy Healy has qualified for the regional final of this year’s School Chef of the Year competition.

Tracy, who works at Ravensthorpe Junior School, will compete with four other school chefs in order to go on to represent the Yorkshire and Humber region in the national final.

All five contestants will have to prepare four portions of a main course and dessert, suitable for serving to children aged 11.

Tracy will be making a lamb kofta with coconut rice, flatbread and a mint salad for her main, followed by rhubarb fool served with a ginger biscuit for dessert.

The varied dishes on this years contestants’ menus includes Spanish style chicken in a tomato and red pepper sauce, as well as meatballs which feature as part of a Mexican fiesta.

The range of meals reflects the exceptional culinary expertise of today’s school chefs.

Contestants will be working against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges as they create their dishes, with a maximum spend of £1.30 allowed for the cost of a single meal.

The regional final is scheduled to take place later this month at the Cheshire Cookery School in Altrincham, where Tracy will be competing against chefs from schools in Rotherham, Doncaster, Knaresborough and York.

The winner of this heat will then have to battle it out in March, against nine other regional champions in order to be crowned School Chef of the Year.