Train services suspended between Leeds and Halifax after fire near Bradford station

Train services between Halifax and Leeds have been suspended after a fire broke out close to a station.

The ongoing blaze, at the Mangla Motors garage on Edward Street near Bradford Interchange, has led to the rail disruption.

It has caused major travel disruption in West Yorkshire as Northern train services on routes via the station have now been suspended .

In a statement, Northern said services between Halifax and Leeds will now be diverted via Brighouse and Elland.

Commuters who want to travel from Bradford to Leeds are being advised to go to Bradford Foster Square.

Replacement buses are being organised for services on the Halifax, Low Moor, Bradford Interchange, New Pudsey, Bramley and Leeds route.

A spokesperson for Northern said: "Further updates will be made when more information is available."